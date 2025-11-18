Breaking: Appeals court ruling clears way for Sheetz in Centerville; City ‘disappointed’ with ruling

Allegiant adds news flight from Dayton airport to beach destination

Dayton International Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
15 minutes ago
In six months from now, local travelers once again will be able to fly from Dayton to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Allegiant on Tuesday announced that a new nonstop route between the Dayton International Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin on May 22.

Dayton used to have air service to the popular tourist destination as recently as September of 2018. Allegiant launched the new service in mid-2017, which operated twice weekly.

“We are grateful for Allegiant’s continued investment in the Dayton region and for expanding nonstop flights as Dayton International Airport continues to grow,” Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation, said in a prepared statement. “The addition of nonstop service to Myrtle Beach provides our leisure travelers with more flights to destinations they love and demonstrates Allegiant’s confidence in our market and a commitment to expanding air service from DAY.”

The Dayton International Airport currently has nonstop service to 11 airports in locations including Atlanta; St. Pete, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Orlando; Philadelphia; Punta Gorda, Florida; and Washington, D.C. Allegiant flies from Dayton to St. Pete, Orlando and Punta Gorda.

Allegiant’s flights served nearly 22,500 travelers in the first half of this year, accounting for about 10% of passenger traffic at the Dayton aviation facility.

