Almost 1.7K without power around Dayton

By Daniel Susco
16 minutes ago

A little fewer than 1,700 households are without power tonight in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage map.

Specifically, as of 10:20 p.m. 1,682 households are in the dark, with all but two of those being part of one large outage around the northern edge of Dayton and Harrison Township.

According to the map, the outage was reported at 9:29 p.m., and has an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m.

We have reached out to AES for more information, and will update this story with any new information.

