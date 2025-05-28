Alter freshman enjoying perfect season heading into state tournament

“He has this intuition on the court,” Alter coach Megan Kreusch said. “It’s like he just flips a switch and is ready to go.”

While Shope has years of tournament experience, high school tennis is a new experience for the 15-year-old.

“It’s a little different being on a team because tennis has been an individual sport for me for so long,” Shope said. “But I had a great welcome and really enjoy the team aspect.”

Kreusch has been impressed by Shope’s transition to the high school ranks.

“It’s been a seamless transition for him,” she said.

That seamless transition has translated into successful completion of a hefty season to-do list. Sectional champion – check. District champion – check. State qualifier – check. Shope also helped the Knights claim a coveted GCL team title.

Now, it’s one match at a time as the Knights No. 1 seed looks to make his mark at the state tournament. Shope will face off against Gates Mills Hawken senior Avel Neely in the first round of D-II singles play Thursday.

Division I: It was pomp and circumstance and then game, set match for Elliot Galbraith.

Wearing his tennis uniform under his graduation gown, the Centerville High School senior got bumped up a bit in the alphabet so he could walk at graduation Saturday and quickly head to Centerville to compete in the D-I district final. Galbraith had to forfeit his semifinal match but was able to play in the third-place match against Tippecanoe’s Nick Von Krosigk, winning in three sets.

“I wish I got to play both matches, but I’m excited to be going to state,” Galbraith said. “It feels great, especially since it’s been so long for the Centerville boys.”

Galbraith is the first Elks boys’ player to advance to the state tournament in 14 years.

105th Boys State Tennis Tournament

When: Thursday-Friday

Where: College of Wooster

Info: Visit https://www.ohsaa.org

Local qualifiers - first round matches

(Seeding in parentheses)

Division I

Singles

(3) Elliot Galbraith, Centerville vs. (2) Finn Keenan, Richfield Revere; (4) Nick Von Krosigk, Tippecanoe vs. (1) Xander Jhaveri, Westlake.

Doubles

(3) Michael Page/Noah Ehret, Beavercreek vs. (2) Henrique Sa/Zelin Shen, Hudson; (1) Peyton Nelson/Drew Baumgartner, Springboro vs. (4) Sean Curran/Zoard Vasarhelyi, St. Edward.

Division II

Singles

(3) Aiden Yeager, Northwestern vs. Jacob Khvalsky, Gahanna Columbus Academy; (1) Michael Shope, Alter vs. (4) Axel Neely, Gates Mills Hawken

Doubles

(3) Levi Brumbaugh/Ben Iddings, Milton-Union vs. (1) Sam Lessard/Henry Lessard, Bexley