Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Ohio girl

Suspect Corey T’Bren Rice forced his way into his girlfriend’s house and took his daughter, 4-year-old Cailee Rice, along with the cellphones from the house. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Cailee is described as a biracial girl with black hair and brown eyes who stands 4 feet tall. She has shoulder length hair in pigtails with a blue barrette and was last wearing a pink coat and pink boots.