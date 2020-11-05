Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Ohio girl

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 4-year-old Mingo Junction, Ohio, girl.
Suspect Corey T’Bren Rice forced his way into his girlfriend’s house and took his daughter, 4-year-old Cailee Rice, along with the cellphones from the house. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Cailee is described as a biracial girl with black hair and brown eyes who stands 4 feet tall. She has shoulder length hair in pigtails with a blue barrette and was last wearing a pink coat and pink boots.
Corey Rice, 32, is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, royal blue sweatpants with a “Nike” logo on the side.
He left in a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate DWT 4723.
Anyone who spots the car, Cailee or the suspect is urged to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).