AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Columbus boy

30 minutes ago
An AMBER Alert was issued for a 5-year-old Columbus boy who was last seen with his foster mother Wednesday morning.

“Detectives needs your help locating missing 5-year old Darnell Taylor,” read a statement from the the Columbus Division of Police. “He was last seen with his 48-year old foster mother, Pammy Maye. Mrs. Maye was last seen driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.”

The Jeep was found unoccupied in Brooklyn, Ohio, which is in Cuyahoga County, around 6 a.m.

Maye is about 4′9″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes. Maye was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown and pink shoes.

