Amy Acton leaves DeWine adviser role for new job

Amy is one of the most empathetic, caring people you could ever meet, and that became clear to people throughout Ohio during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic” stated Douglas F. Kridler, president and CEO of the foundation. “She is ideally suited for this work, and for our aspirations for it.”

Acton was working at the foundation as a community research and grants management officer when she was recruited to the position of director of the Ohio Department of Health.

“I am so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to serve the governor and the people of Ohio. For me, it was a privilege to try to be of help to the awesome team in the Department of public health and our extraordinary governor and lieutenant governor, and to help give people a connection to each other, as we did all we could muster to save their lives and the lives of others,” Acton stated. “I am pleased to be returning to The Columbus Foundation to lead this investment in kindness as a valuable tool for community healing and progress.”