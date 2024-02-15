Anime-themed restaurant Izakaya reopens with reservations only

Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, was met with “overwhelming support” during opening weekend and is reopening Thursday, Feb. 15 with reservations only.

The restaurant posted the link to reservations yesterday for Thursday through Saturday and according to OpenTable, there is no availability for Thursday.

Here’s what we know about Izakaya:

  • When the restaurant opened its doors on Friday, Feb. 9 the waitlist was at full capacity by 8:15 p.m. On Saturday, the restaurant posted around 1 p.m. there was a 3-hour wait to be seated and it was not taking phone reservations. An update at 7 p.m. Saturday stated that they were once again at full capacity.
  • The restaurant made the decision to temporarily close from Sunday through Wednesday to address staffing needs and streamline their processes.
  • They decided to reopen with reservations only on Thursday to “manage demand more effectively and ensure that each guest receives the attention and service they deserve.”

Izakaya is located on the upper level of the mall near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits.

The new restaurant and bar offers pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, a press release from the mall previously stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Smith is also the owner of Nani!?, a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokémon merchandise.

For more information and updates on Izakaya, visit www.izakaya.moe or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

