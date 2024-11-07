Another Frisch’s Big Boy shuts down in latest wave of closures

Breaking: Five area furniture stores slated to close after owner seeks bankruptcy protection

The Troy Frisch’s Big Boy location just off of West Main Street is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“Thank you for your support over the years,” the sign reads. “Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

The closest Frisch’s locations to Troy include: 16 Weller Drive in Tipp City, 1095 S. Main St. in Englewood and 2120 W. Michigan St. in Sidney.

This news comes after several other Frisch’s locations closed in the Dayton region just last month including:

  • 1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield
  • 3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown
  • 1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

According to a lawsuit filed in Clermont County Court, NNN Reit, the investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, has filed eviction cases for more than 20 locations in multiple courts across southwest Ohio.

WCPO reported at least 10 Frisch’s locations have been evicted in Hamilton County in the last two weeks.

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

