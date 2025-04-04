‘Another shake down:’ New Lebanon attorney rips latest suit against village

The lawsuit, filed in March, includes multiple accusations against the defendants, including claims of breach of contract, defamation, tortious interference with an employment relationship, promissory estoppel, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, violation of charter, and civil conspiracy.

McNamee rebuffed the complaint during a council meeting this week.

“I don’t think two cents about (these claims) because they are as frivolous, as baseless, and as groundless as the complaint (filed) on behalf of Glena Madden in the (writ of quo warranto) case,” McNamee said, referring to a March 2024 complaint filed by Madden in Montgomery County court against both Anderson and the municipality of New Lebanon.

That request, which had called for her reinstatement to the position of village manager and the ousting of Anderson, was ultimately rejected by the court.

“This is another attempt to shake the village down,” McNamee said Tuesday.

Madden is this time requesting judgment against the defendants in an amount in excess of $25,000, along with punitive damages, court costs, attorney fees, and any further relief deemed just and equitable by the court.

Madden was put on administrative leave, and ultimately fired, in early 2024, along with several other village leaders. The 4-3 council votes were supported by Nickerson, Adkins, Sexton and Back.

Madden called her firing ‘a vendetta” led by Nickerson, who she had fired in 2019. Her new lawsuit argues that the defendants defamed her. It also says she was put on leave without a 7-day notice she says was required by her contract. Nickerson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

McNamee said fighting the case will likely cost the village thousands of dollars, even if the court ultimately rules in its favor.

“We’ll have to turn this in to our insurance carrier (and) the village will have to pay cash out of pocket to defend itself up to the deductible, which I believe is $25-$50,000,” he said. “And our precious time is going to be wasted as we defend ourselves against these frivolous claims.”

McNamee estimated Madden’s writ of quo warranto case cost the village between $50,000 and $75,000.

“Quite frankly, I’m tired of getting sued; I think enough is enough,” Councilwoman Sexton said.

Vice Mayor Nicole Adkins asserted the lawsuits are hurting the village and its residents.

“This is money that is being wasted ... it’s costing our citizens and it’s our community that is paying for this,” she said.