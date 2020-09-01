Ansonia man charged in 4-vehicle OVI crash that caused serious injury

Santos was headed north on state Route 49 in a silver 2016 Ford Focus when he went left of center and struck a Mack truck headed in the opposite direction. He then hit a red 2015 Toyota RAV4 also headed north before coming to rest on the shoulder, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The impact forced the RAV4 to go left of center. It was was then run over top of by the Mack truck and then struck by a green 2013 Ford Escape before it overturned onto its right side. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.