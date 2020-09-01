Ansonia man charged in 4-vehicle OVI crash that caused serious injury

A 28-year-old Ansonia man is accused of driving impaired and causing a four-vehicle crash in March 2019 that seriously injured an Englewood man.
Jason Michael Santos was indicted Monday for aggravated vehicular assault, possession of fentanyl-related compound and misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Troopers said Santos was the at-fault driver in the March 5, 2019, crash in Clay Twp. that involved a semitrailer.
Santos was headed north on state Route 49 in a silver 2016 Ford Focus when he went left of center and struck a Mack truck headed in the opposite direction. He then hit a red 2015 Toyota RAV4 also headed north before coming to rest on the shoulder, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The impact forced the RAV4 to go left of center. It was was then run over top of by the Mack truck and then struck by a green 2013 Ford Escape before it overturned onto its right side. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The Ford Escape went off the road into a ditch, and the truck came to rest in the roadway.
Santos and the Ford Escape driver also were taken to local hospitals, and the truck driver was not injured, the report stated.
Santos is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.