Anti-abortion groups launch $5M Ohio ad campaign

The campaign is spending $5 million on advertisements opposing groups seeking to bring a constitutional amendment before voters in November that would ensure access to abortion for Ohioans.

“Dayton Right to Life is ready to fight for the future of Ohio. This dangerous constitutional amendment is attack on women, parents, and children. Should this amendment be enshrined in our constitution, Ohio’s women and children will be preyed upon by the profit-driven abortion and sex change industries,” said Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life. “As a parent, we should be extremely concerned with how this amendment will leave our children vulnerable to radical and extreme ideologies. We must do everything possible to stop this.”