Appointments available at Kettering Health COVID vaccine clinics

Kettering Health Network, held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network has appointments available for multiple upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics in Montgomery and Greene counties.

The clinics are in Kettering, Dayton and Beavercreek. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at all three clinics.

The clinics are scheduled for the following:

Beavercreek, 2510 Commons Blvd.:

  • Wednesday, April 21

Dayton, 1001 Harvard Blvd.:

  • Saturday April 17
  • Sunday, April 25

Kettering, 2040 E. Dorothy Lane:

  • Saturday, April 17
  • Thursday, April 22
  • Friday, April 23
Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are preferred.

To register visit https://www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics/locations.cfm. Call 1-844-576-3627 for more details.

