April 8 Eclipse: Local group to recycle used solar eclipse glasses

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (MCBDDS) is teaming up with Astronomers without Borders (AWB) to collect and recycle used solar eclipse glasses.

People can donate their glasses at MCBDDS’s Northview or Southview Center locations between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Northview Center is located at 8114 N. Main St., Dayton, and Southview Center is located at 25 Thorpe Drive, Dayton.