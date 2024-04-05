April 8 Eclipse: Local group to recycle used solar eclipse glasses

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (MCBDDS) is teaming up with Astronomers without Borders (AWB) to collect and recycle used solar eclipse glasses.

People can donate their glasses at MCBDDS’s Northview or Southview Center locations between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Northview Center is located at 8114 N. Main St., Dayton, and Southview Center is located at 25 Thorpe Drive, Dayton.

Volunteers will vet the glasses to ensure that they are safe to re-use. AWB will then cover the cost of shipping them to their next home.

“Astronomers without Borders distributes these glasses to less fortunate people in countries that will have eclipse viewing opportunities in the future,” said Mitchell Snyder, MCBDDS’s Director of Provider Relations. “We’re happy to extend the life of something useful and keep it out of a landfill.”

