April 8 solar eclipse: Beavercreek issues traffic advisory, travel advice

The city of Beavercreek, along with many other communities throughout the western portion of Ohio, will experience the rare total solar eclipse for multiple minutes at approximately 3:10 p.m. April 8. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next total solar eclipse visible in North America will be in 2044.

Historically, eclipse events have led to significant population increases, sometimes doubling or even tripling the size of communities.