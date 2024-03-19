April 8 solar eclipse: Beavercreek issues traffic advisory, travel advice

The city of Beavercreek, along with many other communities throughout the western portion of Ohio, will experience the rare total solar eclipse for multiple minutes at approximately 3:10 p.m. April 8. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next total solar eclipse visible in North America will be in 2044.
Historically, eclipse events have led to significant population increases, sometimes doubling or even tripling the size of communities.
For the past several months, members of the Beavercreek Police Dept. have been attending meetings with other local first responders to plan for the day of the solar eclipse. Emergency officials anticipate a significant increase in traffic volume in the area. To minimize congestion, the department strongly recommends that people enjoy the eclipse from the comfort of their home or nearby open spaces whenever possible.
Careful planning is essential if you decide to venture to an alternate location. The department expects heavy traffic and extended waiting times on local roads. Police are asking people to have patience and courtesy on the streets.
Tips
- Be considerate and understanding of fellow drivers
- Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas or is fully charged if you plan to drive. There may be long waits at gas stations
- When observing any eclipse, viewers must look through safe solar-viewing glasses, or “eclipse glasses,” from a reputable vendor
- Planning ahead can contribute to a smoother traffic flow and a more enjoyable experience for everyone on the day of the eclipse