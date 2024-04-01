April Fools’ Day pranks: See what area businesses and groups had up their sleeves today

But those who clicked on a link for an online poll and attempted to provide a new name for the Dayton brewery instead received an “APRIL FOOLS” message.

It’s not the first time the brewery played a April Fools’ Joke. Last year it introduced a new beer flavord called “Cheez Itz Lager.

Good morning friends. It's with heavy hearts that we announce some bad news to you all today. For several years now,... Posted by Warped Wing Brewing Company on Monday, April 1, 2024

While Warped Wing based its spoof on its well-known name, Centerville Community Page told readers that the community’s uptown area would get not a Sheetz, but “a new concept and new spin-off of Sheetz called Comforters.”

Telling readers that the business catered to the local interests of each community, it says it offered “interesting community staples and local flavors at each location while you pump gas.” The post even incorporates several local businesses in the good-natured fun.

It also boasts a series of faux facets including a personalized fuel fix that gives customers the ability to “custom-mix additives” to create their own fuel and “app-enabled on-demand fueling,” that posited Comforters as “the gas station that comes to you at your house or wherever”

It’s no Sheetz… But we’ve just learned that a new concept and new spin-off of Sheetz called Comforters, will open their... Posted by Centerville, Ohio Community Page on Monday, April 1, 2024

Fitton Center for Creative Arts’ saying a giant Hamilton sphere was planned for Marcum Park as part of a new arts-venue partnership between the center, RiversEdge and the city of Hamilton and “will change the face of entertainment.” A press release for the fictitious project is dated “March 32, 2024,” alludes to Taylor Swift as one of the artists booked for the faux venue, and City Manager Joshua Smith saying the sphere “will make the one in Las Vegas look like one of those vinyl igloos outside a sidewalk café in winter.”

Other April Fools’ Day posts in Southwest Ohio included:

TVHamilton’s video showing a purported “Sculpture Swap Program” in Butler County’s city of Hamilton between the Billy Yank sculpture atop the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument and the American Cape, a bronze statue of Alexander Hamilton on High Street.

Sinclair Community College saying it would offer new majors for the upcoming Fall semester, including Genie Studies, Artificially Animated Companions, Wizard Apprenticeship, Fortune Telling & Prophecy and Unicorn Husbandry.

Pinball Garage in Hamilton posting that an “amazing mega water slide” Hamilton Splash Zone would be set up for an entire week on 3rd Street during the week of Independence Day and offer “beach sand, beach chairs w/ umbrellas and even some (V.I.P.) cabanas + Special Guests!”

A sign at Wright Station in Springboro advertising that the Warren County community would be getting a Chick-Fil-A. (It’s not.)