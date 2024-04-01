Traffic patterns changing for next phase of I-75 project in Dayton area

The contraflow will begin on I-75 southbound just south of Dryden Road at mile marker 49. The left lane will cross over and shift into the contraflow. Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the East Dixie Drive exit.

Contractors will start the full-depth reconstruction on the southbound left lane. Median work will continue from just south of Dryden Road through U.S. 35.

Weather permitting, drivers can expect intermittent overnight lane closures through this week. The traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place until June, when the next phase of construction is scheduled to begin.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Motorists in Montgomery County also will encounter three other projects changing traffic patterns over the coming months. They include:

Peters Pike will be closed between I-70 and Stonequarry Road near the Airport Access Road starting April 10 through May 13. Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. Motorists will detour from Stonequarry Road to Dog Leg Road to Little York Road.

Ohio 201 will be closed between Shull Road to the north and Shull Road to the south from April 11 through April 25. Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. Motorists will detour from U.S. 40 to Ohio 202 to Old Troy Pike to I-70 to SR 201

The Brookville-Salem Bridge over I-70 is scheduled to be closed from April 11 through July. This closure is necessary to reconstruct the bridge deck. Motorists will have the option of two detours. A South/West detour will have them take Ohio 49 to National Rd to Brookville-Phillipsburg Road to Albert Road. A North/East detours will have them reversing that route.

In Preble County, a U.S. 127/I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation is slated to start April 10 with the ramp from I-70 West to U.S. 127 (Exit 10) set to be closed for 30 days for reconstruction. Traffic will be detoured via I-70 and the U.S. 40 interchange to U.S. 127.