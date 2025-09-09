ARA lands Air Force contract for ‘next generation penetrator’ weapon

The weapon is meant to succeed the famed GBU-57/B, which was first used in combat this past June to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

“ARA will also produce and test sub-scale and full-scale prototype munitions,” the company said in a recent statement. “This effort will evaluate capabilities against hard and deeply buried targets that pose critical challenges to U.S. national security.”

AFLCMC is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The contract came from the center’s Eglin Munitions Directorate in Florida.

Under the contract, ARA said it has established an exclusive partnership with the Boeing Company, which will serve as a key contributor.

“Leveraging decades of experience in guided and penetrating munitions, ARA will lead design maturation, while Boeing will drive tail kit development and support all-up-round integration,” the company said.

“We are honored to continue supporting AFLCMC with innovative solutions that advance their mission. The ARA-Boeing team has unique expertise, and this award emphasizes the trust that AFLCMC EBD places in ARA’s proven capabilities and long-standing commitment to excellence,” said ARA President and CEO Rob Sues.

Over the past decade, ARA said it has helped design and develop every “large penetrating weapon system” fielded by the Air Force.