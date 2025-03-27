Area antique store moving to bigger spot in downtown Xenia

Gale Hutchinson, a co-owner of Pappy's Place in downtown Xenia, packs away an item on Monday. The antique store is moving from its current location on West Main Street to a larger location on East Main Street. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Gale Hutchinson, a co-owner of Pappy's Place in downtown Xenia, packs away an item on Monday. The antique store is moving from its current location on West Main Street to a larger location on East Main Street. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

A Xenia antique store is moving to a bigger storefront in the city’s downtown.

Antique store Pappy’s Place will be moving to 55 West Main Street in Xenia, as they’ve outgrown their current location after less than two years in business.

Gale Hutchinson, who co-owns the store with her son Bobby, says the store is just as much about sharing memories as it is about antique glass, cast iron and more.

“I tell people when they come in, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” Gale said. “But we do different things within the store, and they know they’re going to leave feeling like they’ve been seen and heard, because we like to visit with our with our folks.”

Their business started as a Facebook cooking show, specializing in old-time recipes, often made on a wood-burning cooking stove, she said. Gale, or “Mammy” to her followers, would bring out three of her own antiques at the end of the cooking portion, sharing and reminiscing with her viewers.

Gale Hutchinson, a co-owner of Pappy's Place in downtown Xenia, looks at an item on Monday. The antique store is moving from its current location on West Main Street to a larger location on East Main Street. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

ExploreNew recreation facility with pickleball, sand volleyball to open on US 42 near Xenia

“I’m going out in the barn, in the house, wherever I can find different things that I think may be of interest,” she said. “And so my son looked at me one day and he said, ‘Mom, why don’t we just open up a little shop with the things you reminisce with?’ And I said, sounds good to me.”

Pappy’s Place is so named for Gale’s husband of 55 years, who passed away in February of 2019.

“I was thinking about (naming it) something else, but our son said, ‘Nope, this is Pappy’s Place.’ I’m Mammy on the cooking show, so Pappy’s Place was just fitting for it,” she said.

The store’s Facebook page has more than 2200 followers, and the store’s claim sales ship all over the United States. However, despite her modest Facebook fame, Mammy doesn’t think of herself as a social media star.

“I don’t think like that,” she said. “Honey, I’m just plain old Gale.”

ExploreXenia adjusts Home Preservation Project amid ‘great interest’ in infill development

The storefront at 55 West Main Street was previously occupied by Earthly Essentials, which closed at the end of last year.

In Other News
1
Kettering undertakes long-term plan for sustainable growth, development
2
3 brothers run personal training business in Kettering
3
Hotworx opening first Dayton area location
4
Inmate dies after fights with jail staff, ramming cell door...
5
Young’s Jersey Dairy changes Easter Egg Hunt due to rising egg prices

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter