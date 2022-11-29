Local schools to receive millions in state funds to improve safety

Dozens of local schools will receive more than $3.7 million for measures to improve school safety, including security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more.
Big winners include the Kettering, Huber Heights and Tecumseh school districts, plus several local Catholic and Christian schools.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the awards for this round of grant funding, part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant program. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will get a total of $57.8 million.
“These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students,” DeWine said.
Jill DelGreco, a spokeswoman for DeWine’s office, said this round was funded through federal COVID-19 dollars allocated to the state. A $5 million previous round was funded with federal COVID-19 dollars through Senate Bill 310.
Kettering Schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said the district has a wish list of security updates for the $900,000 awarded to the district, but said final decisions have not yet been made.
“We were not sure until Gov. DeWine made the announcement late Monday afternoon whether we would be awarded any funding or what that amount might be, but we were hopeful that the district would receive adequate funds to make security upgrades, such as the installation of additional cameras, card readers and visitor management systems, in our schools,” Basson said.
Kettering got $100,000 for each of its elementary schools. The Huber Heights district was awarded $592,770, to be shared by six school buildings. Tecumseh will receive $497,204 — almost $100,000 each for five schools.
Bishop Leibold School was one of seven local Catholic schools to receive grants of about $100,000. Bishop Leibold officials credited the help of Miamisburg and Miami Twp. administrators, along with police and fire officials, with getting the maximum award of $100,000 for the school.
Theodore Wallace, Bishop Leibold principal, said he knows school safety is vital to both parents and children.
“Now, thanks to our comprehensive plan and the state funding support, we will be able to implement our chosen enhancements,” Wallace said.
The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.
School safety grants
Kettering City Schools — $900,000 ($100,000 each for its elementaries — Beavertown, Greenmont, Indian Riffle, J.E. Prass, J.F. Kennedy, Kettering Early Childhood Center, Oakview, Orchard Park and Southdale)
Huber Heights City Schools — $592,770 ($97,000 to $100,000 each for Wayne High School, Weisenborn Junior High, Monticello Elementary, Rushmore Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary and Wright Brothers Elementary.
Tecumseh Local Schools — $497,204 ($97,000 to $100,000 each for Donnelsville Elementary, New Carlisle Elementary, Park Layne Elementary, Tecumseh Middle School, and Tecumseh High School).
Lebanon City Schools — $200,000 ($100,000 each for Bowman Primary School and Donovan Elementary School)
Miamisburg High School — $100,000
Ascension Catholic School — $100,000
Bishop Leibold School — $100,000
Incarnation Catholic School — $100,000
Saint Charles Borromeo — $100,000
St. Christopher School — $100,000
St. Peter School — $100,000
St. Brigid School — $97,091
Legacy Christian Academy — $100,000
Salem Christian Academy LLC — $100,000
Alexandria Montessori School — $100,000
Montgomery County Educational Service Center — $99,400
Creative World of Montessori Wilmington Pike — $99,340
The Dayton Regional STEM School — $90,000
Northmont’s Union Elementary School — $85,400
Oakwood’s Junior High and High School — $32,475
Riverscape Career Tech High School — $25,500
The Dayton School — $25,500
Miami Valley Academies — $25,500
New Lebanon school district — $6,000 ($2,000 each for the elementary, middle and high schools)
