Local schools to receive millions in state funds to improve safety

Explore Millions coming to area schools to help with security

Kettering Schools spokeswoman Kari Basson said the district has a wish list of security updates for the $900,000 awarded to the district, but said final decisions have not yet been made.

“We were not sure until Gov. DeWine made the announcement late Monday afternoon whether we would be awarded any funding or what that amount might be, but we were hopeful that the district would receive adequate funds to make security upgrades, such as the installation of additional cameras, card readers and visitor management systems, in our schools,” Basson said.

Kettering got $100,000 for each of its elementary schools. The Huber Heights district was awarded $592,770, to be shared by six school buildings. Tecumseh will receive $497,204 — almost $100,000 each for five schools.

Bishop Leibold School was one of seven local Catholic schools to receive grants of about $100,000. Bishop Leibold officials credited the help of Miamisburg and Miami Twp. administrators, along with police and fire officials, with getting the maximum award of $100,000 for the school.

Theodore Wallace, Bishop Leibold principal, said he knows school safety is vital to both parents and children.

“Now, thanks to our comprehensive plan and the state funding support, we will be able to implement our chosen enhancements,” Wallace said.

The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.

School safety grants

Kettering City Schools — $900,000 ($100,000 each for its elementaries — Beavertown, Greenmont, Indian Riffle, J.E. Prass, J.F. Kennedy, Kettering Early Childhood Center, Oakview, Orchard Park and Southdale)

Huber Heights City Schools — $592,770 ($97,000 to $100,000 each for Wayne High School, Weisenborn Junior High, Monticello Elementary, Rushmore Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary and Wright Brothers Elementary.

Tecumseh Local Schools — $497,204 ($97,000 to $100,000 each for Donnelsville Elementary, New Carlisle Elementary, Park Layne Elementary, Tecumseh Middle School, and Tecumseh High School).

Lebanon City Schools — $200,000 ($100,000 each for Bowman Primary School and Donovan Elementary School)

Miamisburg High School — $100,000

Ascension Catholic School — $100,000

Bishop Leibold School — $100,000

Incarnation Catholic School — $100,000

Saint Charles Borromeo — $100,000

St. Christopher School — $100,000

St. Peter School — $100,000

St. Brigid School — $97,091

Legacy Christian Academy — $100,000

Salem Christian Academy LLC — $100,000

Alexandria Montessori School — $100,000

Montgomery County Educational Service Center — $99,400

Creative World of Montessori Wilmington Pike — $99,340

The Dayton Regional STEM School — $90,000

Northmont’s Union Elementary School — $85,400

Oakwood’s Junior High and High School — $32,475

Riverscape Career Tech High School — $25,500

The Dayton School — $25,500

Miami Valley Academies — $25,500

New Lebanon school district — $6,000 ($2,000 each for the elementary, middle and high schools)



















