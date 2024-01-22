Area high school closed Monday due to water issue

Northmont High School is closed today due to a water issue, according to the district.
No other buildings were affected, the district said. Students who attend the Miami Valley Career Technology Center will still be bused to the building, according to the district.
Jenny Wood, a spokeswoman for Northmont, said the district is working as quickly as they can to deal with the problem and to clean up so students can be back in class.
