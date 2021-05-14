Area mayor injured in skydiving incident; credited for quick actions that saved two lives

Hart said there’s always danger involved in “high risk” training exercises.

Condrey said the exercise includes a “very difficult maneuver” since the skydivers are strapped to the flag and they fly face down toward the ground. She said only “very experienced” skydivers can complete the jump.

She didn’t have time to get scared, she said.

“Instincts and training come into play,” she said.

Nicole Condrey, Mayor of Middletown, Dec. 10, 2020. Condrey was elected in 2019 as Middletown’s first woman mayor. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Condrey crashed into the side of a hangar and Hart landed hard into a nearby fence, they said. Condrey broke her right arm and Hart suffered four broken ribs. She had surgery Thursday morning at Atrium Medical Center and expects to attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Middletown fire Chief Paul Lolli said one skydiver was taken by Middletown paramedics from the airport to Atrium Medical Center. Hart said he drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.