Area voters to decide on tax issues this November: What’s on the ballot

Beavercreek voters will be asked to consider two new property tax levies, a street levy and a police levy.

Voters will consider a 2.15-mill continuous street levy, which would allow the city to increase service levels and hire five new employees. The proposed measure, beginning in 2023, would raise property taxes by $75.25 per $100,000 of home value.

Voters also will consider a 2.5-mill continuous police levy that would fund hiring five additional police officers, purchasing and maintaining equipment and providing additional long-term capital funding for a police facility. If approved, property taxes would increase by $87.50 per $100,000 of home value beginning in 2023.

Beavercreek voters in May rejected a proposal to institute a city income tax, the third such defeat in a decade. City officials have cited increasing costs and demand for services as needs for the levy.

Greene County is also putting a 10-year, 1.5-mill renewal levy on the ballot for the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties. The levy costs an estimated $29.07 per $100,00 of home value annually.

The MHRB is one of 50 such organizations across the state that connects those at risk of mental health or substance use to the right treatment. The MHRB also works with several local organizations to bring mental health and addiction services to underserved families.

MHRB levy dollars generated in Greene County can only be spent in Greene County.

Warren County will have tax issues to decide including various parks, public safety, streets, and income tax issues.

Carlisle has placed an additional 0.5% income tax on the ballot for police services. If voters approve the issue, it would increase the city’s income tax from 1.5% to 2% with the additional 0.5% dedicated to the police services budget, said City Manager Julie Duffy.

She said this would generate about $700,000 to $800,000 per year in additional revenue for police services on a continuing basis.

Wayne Twp. voters will decide a renewal levy for Fire & EMS services and an additional levy for Fire & EMS services. Both levies are for five years.

The 1.8-mill renewal levy will continue to generate $446,902 a year. It will cost a property owner $37.67 a year per $100,000 of valuation.

The additional 2-mill Fire & EMS levy will generate $680,238 a year and will cost a property owner an additional $70 per $100,000 of valuation.

The village of Harveysburg will have a pair of renewal tax issues on the November ballot.

One levy is a five-year, 3-mill renewal with an increase levy for current operational expenses that will generate $30,549 a year. It will cost a property owner $61.86 a year, an increase of $15.31, per $100,000 of valuation, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

The other levy is a five-year, 2.5-mill renewal with an increase levy for police services that will generate $27,631 a year. The cost to a property owner will be $55.74, an increase of $15.31 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the auditor’s office.

