Area winery reopens after fire damage

A Darke County winery that temporarily closed after a fire will be open this weekend, according to a social media post by the business.
The Winery at Versailles suffered damage to its main building on Jan. 22 that prompted the closure.
“We have good news,” The Winery post on Facebook said. “We got the green light to reopen all seating and our kitchen by this weekend! So all prior events for Fri and Sat are on! Thank you so much to everyone for your patience and understanding! We love you all.”
First responders arrived at 6547 Ohio Route 47, Versailles, about 8:25 a.m. Jan. 22, and .
The fire was in the wall and was contained to a corner of the barn with minimal damage to the building, according to the Versailles Fire Department. Firefighters reported some smoke and a small amount of flames but contained the fire fast, they reported.
Investigators have not released what caused the fire.
The Winery reported damage was minimal, but it did need to close temporarily. No one was injured.