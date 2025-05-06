Armed man prompts standoff at Beavercreek home

The 911 caller said the family member showed up at their home uninvited with a gun and refused to leave, according to Beavercreek police.

The first officer on scene attempted to speak to the man, de-escalate the situation and get the gun.

Other responding officers blocked the roadway into the area to secure the scene.

Observations from officers and statements from the homeowner indicated the man was having a mental health crisis, police said.

The Regional Emergency Response Team was activated. Trained negotiators contacted the man and convinced him to surrender the gun.

Once tactical officers secured the scene, the man refused medical treatment and failed to follow officers’ orders, driving away in his vehicle, according to police.

“At this time, the man is not considered a threat to public safety, as the firearm involved was recovered and he never made any threats to harm others,” police said.

The incident lasted approximately six hours. No injuries were reported.

In addition to Beavercreek police and the Regional Emergency Response Team, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis you can call 988 Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org to speak to a counselor.