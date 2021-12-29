Hamburger icon
Armed robber hits local credit union, police search area

Local News
41 minutes ago

An armed robber struck a Day Air Credit Union branch in Butler Twp. on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an ongoing police search of the area for the thief.

The robbery occurred about 1 p.m. at the Day Air at 3434 York Commons Blvd.

Police were searching for the robber or for clues in the area.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information is available.

