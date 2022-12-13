Army’s Golden Knights ready for 2023 Dayton Air Show

Explore Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K

Other show highlights planned for next July: A 5,300 lbs. helicopter flying upside down? A piece of cake for the Red Bull Helicopter, a MBB BO-105C flown by Aaron Fitzgerald.

The multipurpose light twin-engine German helicopter has flexible maneuverability and a performance that allows for rollovers and backflips.

“It’s the only helicopter fit for aerobatics to this day,” show organizers said.

The Red Bull Helicopter last appeared in Dayton in 2011.

And the MiG-17F was the primary enemy aircraft during the Vietnam War. Up until the F-16 fighter jets entered service, it was the tightest-turning fighter in the world, according to the air show.

The MiG-17F last appeared in Dayton in 2013.

“We’re so pleased to continue to bring such phenomenal performers to our 2023 shows to give adults and children alike an unforgettable experience,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show board of trustees, producers of the show. “We’re looking forward to continue adding elite performers to our lineup.”