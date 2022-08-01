New details: Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80,000

Air show parking has been a challenge over the years at times.

This year, all general admission parking was directed to one lot off Northwoods Boulevard and North Dixie Drive across the main show entrance.

In 2021, there were two areas for general admission parking, one off North Dixie with another on West National and Helke roads, both grass lots.

The show in 2019 tried shuttling people to the show, after rain made it difficult to park on the grass, but that created some delays.

In 2015, rain and foot traffic turned parking areas to mud, with organizers moving quickly to make alternative arrangements with nearby paved lots and shuttles on the show’s second day.

When rain is heavy, parking in grass lots can be tricky. Late last year, organizers of the show applied for more than $600,000 in state or federal funding to establish paved parking for visitors.

“We are looking to create a new parking lot,” show organizers said in an application to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) last year. “We’ve experienced flooded lots in past years which has significantly impacted our show as we’ve had to implement remote parking.”

“Remote parking significantly increases our costs because we have to shuttle everyone,” the air show said in its PDAC application last year. “It also has a negative impact on the local economy because people are unable to attend the show and cannot spend time in the local community due to traffic delays.”