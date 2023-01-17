ARPA funds allowing Beavercreek to fix backlogged stormwater issues

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our website to see summaries from other communities.
The city of Beavercreek is spending most of the $5 million the city received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on stormwater projects.
City Manager Pete Landrum said the city hasn’t been able to address some issues until now because it doesn’t have a funding source for infrastructure projects. The city allocated 92% of ARPA funds toward infrastructure and 8% on capital projects, he said.
“When developing the city’s strategic plan for use of these funds, the city focused on one-time funding of long-term, high-impact projects that have little to no funding sources,” said Landrum.
The largest project will spend $2.1 million mitigating stormwater issues in the area of Willowcrest Road in the Woodhaven subdivision along Grange Hall Road.
“This area has had drainage issues for many years,” said Jeff Moorman, city engineer. “Following heavy rain, the road tends to flood and can remain under water for several days. We have also received many reports from residents in the area saying water has made its way into their homes.”
The city is spending $1.75 million in ARPA funds addressing erosion issues along Vineland Trail north of The Greene.
The city will advertise for bids this year and complete the projects in 2024, city officials say.
Other expenditures of ARPA funds include:
- $330,000 on police vehicles
- $119,400 on a stormwater study
- $48,500 on a new park master plan
According to federal guidelines, local governments have until the end of 2024 to allocate their respective funds. ARPA funds must then be completely spent by the end of 2026.