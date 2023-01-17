ARPA funds allowing Beavercreek to fix backlogged stormwater issues

“This area has had drainage issues for many years,” said Jeff Moorman, city engineer. “Following heavy rain, the road tends to flood and can remain under water for several days. We have also received many reports from residents in the area saying water has made its way into their homes.”

The city is spending $1.75 million in ARPA funds addressing erosion issues along Vineland Trail north of The Greene.

The city will advertise for bids this year and complete the projects in 2024, city officials say.

Other expenditures of ARPA funds include:

- $330,000 on police vehicles

- $119,400 on a stormwater study

- $48,500 on a new park master plan

According to federal guidelines, local governments have until the end of 2024 to allocate their respective funds. ARPA funds must then be completely spent by the end of 2026.