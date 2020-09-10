Arrest warrant: Man wanted on human trafficking, sex-related charges

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 32-year-old Dayton man facing multiple felony charges, including one accusing him of human trafficking.
Maxwell Harvey is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Tuesday on two counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape, trafficking in persons and felonious assault, all with a repeat violent offender specification.
He also faces two felony weapons charges and a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge, court documents show.
The crimes involve an adult known to Harvey and are alleged to have happened between July 17 and July 19 on Hoover Avenue in Dayton, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.
The Dayton Police Department began investigating Harvey after the father of his accuser contacted them, he said.