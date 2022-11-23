ArriveSafe using QR code instead of phone line this Thanksgiving

Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program will utilize a QR code for the first time this Thanksgiving.
Previously, residents had to call a phone operator and provide their information to use the free ride program. People can scan the QR code with their phone to have the voucher automatically added to their Uber account.
The program is through the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with support from Heidelberg Distributing Company.
“Help me to make sure that this Thanksgiving there are no alcohol-related traffic deaths in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “It’s never been easier to make the smart decision – have a sober designated driver or use ArriveSafe and get a free Uber ride home safely.”
ArriveSafe covers rides of up to $40. The program is available for Montgomery County addresses only and offers one free ride per person.
ArriveSafe is available from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
“We’ve seen the results of what happens when people drink and drive — not only to themselves about being arrested about the expense involved — but also how it injuries and many times kills other people,” Heck said.
By switching to the QR code, Heck said it will help cut down on wait times and make it easier for people to participate in the program.
The QR code is on flyers outside different bars and restaurants in the county as well as on the prosecutor’s office’s website and Facebook page.
The ArriveSafe program provided nearly 500 free rides over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year, Heck said.
“Please use that Uber QR code, scan it and get home safely,” he said.
