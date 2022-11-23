ArriveSafe using QR code instead of phone line this Thanksgiving

ArriveSafe covers rides of up to $40. The program is available for Montgomery County addresses only and offers one free ride per person.

ArriveSafe is available from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We’ve seen the results of what happens when people drink and drive — not only to themselves about being arrested about the expense involved — but also how it injuries and many times kills other people,” Heck said.

By switching to the QR code, Heck said it will help cut down on wait times and make it easier for people to participate in the program.

The QR code is on flyers outside different bars and restaurants in the county as well as on the prosecutor’s office’s website and Facebook page.

The ArriveSafe program provided nearly 500 free rides over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year, Heck said.

“Please use that Uber QR code, scan it and get home safely,” he said.