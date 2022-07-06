Ascend Innovations names new CEO; Larson returns to GDAHA

Combined Shape Caption SARAH HACKENBRACHT Combined Shape Caption SARAH HACKENBRACHT

“Marty established a solid foundation and will now pass the leadership torch of Ascend to Josh, refocusing his attention and returning to GDAHA as COO to partner with Sarah as they implement a new strategic plan that has grown out of the COVID pandemic,” the association said in an announcement.

“We’ve put a lot of intention and hard work into the growth of Ascend over the last three and a half years, and to be where we are today is a real testament to the entire team,” Larson said.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association is a member-service organization representing 29 hospitals and health systems in the Dayton region.