Ascend Innovations names new CEO; Larson returns to GDAHA

While Dayton health innovations company Ascend Innovations welcomes a new chief executive, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association will re-welcome a familiar executive, both organizations said Wednesday.
Josh Gratsch became Ascend Innovation’s president and CEO, late last week, the company said. And Marty Larson, the company’s previous CEO, will return to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) as chief operating officer.
Larson rejoins GDAHA full-time as the association plans to complete its strategic plan this fall. Since 2018, he has helmed Ascend while maintaining his role as executive vice president of GDAHA.
“As we witnessed during COVID-19, one of the strengths of our healthcare community is our ability to work together across the healthcare continuum,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, GDAHA president and CEO. “We have a unique opportunity to build upon the challenges of the last two years by addressing shared needs to benefit all healthcare providers and the overall health of our community.”
“Marty established a solid foundation and will now pass the leadership torch of Ascend to Josh, refocusing his attention and returning to GDAHA as COO to partner with Sarah as they implement a new strategic plan that has grown out of the COVID pandemic,” the association said in an announcement.
“We’ve put a lot of intention and hard work into the growth of Ascend over the last three and a half years, and to be where we are today is a real testament to the entire team,” Larson said.
The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association is a member-service organization representing 29 hospitals and health systems in the Dayton region.
About the Author