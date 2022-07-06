dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ascend Innovations names new CEO; Larson returns to GDAHA

Josh Gratsch, named president and chief executive of Ascend Innovations in July 2022. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Josh Gratsch, named president and chief executive of Ascend Innovations in July 2022. Contributed

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

While Dayton health innovations company Ascend Innovations welcomes a new chief executive, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association will re-welcome a familiar executive, both organizations said Wednesday.

Josh Gratsch became Ascend Innovation’s president and CEO, late last week, the company said. And Marty Larson, the company’s previous CEO, will return to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) as chief operating officer.

Larson rejoins GDAHA full-time as the association plans to complete its strategic plan this fall. Since 2018, he has helmed Ascend while maintaining his role as executive vice president of GDAHA.

Combined ShapeCaption
From left: Marty Larson, chief executive of Ascend Innovations. Next to him is Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. Together, they celebrated the opening of their new joint office at 124 E. Third St. Friday June 4. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

From left: Marty Larson, chief executive of Ascend Innovations. Next to him is Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. Together, they celebrated the opening of their new joint office at 124 E. Third St. Friday June 4. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
From left: Marty Larson, chief executive of Ascend Innovations. Next to him is Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. Together, they celebrated the opening of their new joint office at 124 E. Third St. Friday June 4. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“As we witnessed during COVID-19, one of the strengths of our healthcare community is our ability to work together across the healthcare continuum,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, GDAHA president and CEO. “We have a unique opportunity to build upon the challenges of the last two years by addressing shared needs to benefit all healthcare providers and the overall health of our community.”

Combined ShapeCaption
SARAH HACKENBRACHT

SARAH HACKENBRACHT

Combined ShapeCaption
SARAH HACKENBRACHT

“Marty established a solid foundation and will now pass the leadership torch of Ascend to Josh, refocusing his attention and returning to GDAHA as COO to partner with Sarah as they implement a new strategic plan that has grown out of the COVID pandemic,” the association said in an announcement.

“We’ve put a lot of intention and hard work into the growth of Ascend over the last three and a half years, and to be where we are today is a real testament to the entire team,” Larson said.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association is a member-service organization representing 29 hospitals and health systems in the Dayton region.

In Other News
1
At least one dead after rollover crash on I-75 in West Carrollton
2
Greene County water projects may be delayed as construction costs soar
3
Half of Dayton-area homes sold over asking price this spring
4
Some Vandalia residents upset about 1M square-foot warehouse proposal
5
Early voting for Aug. 2 primary starts today; Here’s how to cast your...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top