At least 1 in hospital after motorcycle crash in Dayton

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a report motorcycle crash in Dayton after 8 p.m. Friday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at the intersection of S. Smithville and Patterson roads.
At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch records said. Their condition is currently unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
School safety, inflation among top issues in Greene County Statehouse...
2
Montgomery County says new emergency operations center offers several...
3
Sinclair, UD show students what careers in manufacturing can do
4
Montgomery County drops to low COVID level as state falls below...
5
Voters Guide: Ryan vs. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate
About the Author