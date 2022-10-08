dayton-daily-news logo
At least 1 in hospital after motorcycle crash in Dayton

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a report motorcycle crash in Dayton after 8 p.m. Friday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at the intersection of S. Smithville and Patterson roads.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch records said. Their condition is currently unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

