Miami County man sentenced to 4-6 years for assault of deputies

TROY - A Miami County man was sentenced Friday to four to six years in prison for assaulting sheriff’s deputies in January after they responded to a Tipp City area home on a call of a mental health/drug crisis. James Whiddon Jr., 32, pleaded no contest this summer to felonious assault of a police officer and assault of a police officer. A third assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Deputies were called to the residence by relatives of Whiddon on Jan. 23 in part because he had a weapon. They ended up in an altercation during which Whiddon charged one deputy and took the handcuffs from another and hit a deputy in the head with them.
One deputy was injured and off work for more than three months. The assaultive behavior Jan. 23 didn’t end at the house. The man continued attacking people at the hospital, including security and a doctor, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.
Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered Whiddon to serve four to six years for felonious assault and 17 months for assault of a police officer. The second term will be served concurrent to the four to six years.
Pratt said his actions showed “poor, poor judgment,” adding later that Whiddon needed “some serious intervention. Why that hasn’t been done, I don’t know.” He will receive credit for 258 days served in the county jail since his arrest Jan. 23.
