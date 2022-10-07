Miami County man sentenced to 4-6 years for assault of deputies

One deputy was injured and off work for more than three months. The assaultive behavior Jan. 23 didn’t end at the house. The man continued attacking people at the hospital, including security and a doctor, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered Whiddon to serve four to six years for felonious assault and 17 months for assault of a police officer. The second term will be served concurrent to the four to six years.