At least 1 injured after crash closes I-75 S in Moraine

Interstate 75 South is closed near Dryden Road in Moraine after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.
At least one person was transported from the scene to an area hospital, according to Moraine police and fire dispatchers. It was not clear how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.
Dispatch said six vehicle were involved in the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: I-75 South CLOSED 1.5 miles beyond Dryden Rd (MM: 48.7), due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ROdFSehZyG— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 28, 2024
In Other News
1
Nearly 7,400 without power amid strong storms, tornado reports
2
First Lebanon Pride Festival this July in Bicentennial Park
3
NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornadoes reported in Clark...
4
Election 2024: Dems hope to flip area Senate seat: Here are the primary...
5
Warren County Career Center asks voters to approve tax levy to expand...
About the Author