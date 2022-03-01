At least 1 person injured in Trotwood crash

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital following a crash in Trotwood Tuesday morning.
A medic was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Salem Avenue and Turner Road around 6:47 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Heavy damage was reported to the vehicles.
The medic transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital, the dispatcher said. Additional information about the status of their injuries was not available.
We will update this story as more information is available.
