Speed could be a factor in fatal Dayton crash, police say

Speeding could’ve contributed to a deadly crash in Dayton Monday morning, according to police.
“Speed is problem everywhere,” said Thomas J. Cope, Dayton Police Department supervisor. “Drivers just need to slow down. If you get to where you’re going a little late it’s better than not getting there at all.”
A vehicle crashed into a pole around 8:18 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Main Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information about the victim was not available. It’s not clear if there were any other people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
“The accident is still under investigation,” Cope said. “We did call out our traffic services unit. They are conducting a very thorough investigation. I don’t have any of that info as far as witnesses or any other contributing factors.”
A female was reportedly on the ground, according to dispatch. Initial police scanner traffic indicated a person may be trapped in a vehicle.
North Main Street is closed in the area of Bruce and Fernwood avenues.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
About the Author