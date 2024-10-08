At least 1 taken to hospital following shooting in Montgomery County

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information about their condition was not available.

Shortly after, a report of a shooting came in nearby at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue.

Initial reports indicate the report was related to the shooting at the Shell, according to dispatch.

Trotwood police is investigating. We have reached out to police for more details and will update this story as information is released.