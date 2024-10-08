At least 1 taken to hospital following shooting in Montgomery County

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a shooting was reported at a gas station in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 4046 Free Pike.
Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information about their condition was not available.
Shortly after, a report of a shooting came in nearby at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue.
Initial reports indicate the report was related to the shooting at the Shell, according to dispatch.
Trotwood police is investigating. We have reached out to police for more details and will update this story as information is released.
In Other News
1
Election Ohio: Cox, Harbaugh challenge incumbent Turner for U.S. House...
2
Man found near St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter in Dayton ID’d
3
Hot Head Burritos collabs with local food truck for pop-up events
4
New Dunkin’ location to open Wednesday near Austin Landing
5
Applicants turn out for Air Force Research Lab hiring event
About the Author