At least 11 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night left at least 11 people injured.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of an injury crash on Interstate 75 near mile post 41 in Miami Twp. around 11:05 p.m., according to Lt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened between a Buick Enclave and a Ford F-150, Santiago said. The Buick Enclave driver was found to be at fault and cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance and for not wearing an available safety belt, he added.
Five people in the Buick and six people in the Ford were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
The interstate was closed for about one hour while the scene was being cleared.
In Other News
1
Memorial service set for former Congressman Dave Hobson of Springfield
2
PHOTOS: Springfield’s Dave Hobson served in the Ohio Senate and the...
3
Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the...
4
Incumbent Rep. Mathews and Democrat Canova contest over House District...
5
What your vote in November means when it comes to abortion access
About the Author