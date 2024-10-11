Brookville man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured 70-year-old woman

Breaking: Ohio Task Force 1 performing search, rescue operations following Hurricane Milton

A Brookville man indicted Thursday is accused of driving impaired during a head-on crash in March that seriously injured a 70-year-old woman in Washington Twp.

Joseph F. DeHaven, 33, was issued a summons to appear for his Oct. 24 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI count.

DeHaven is accused of causing a crash just after 4:40 p.m. March 19 in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike.

He was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire when he drove into opposing traffic and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 70-year-old Miami Twp. woman. A 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a 35-year-old Miami Twp. woman traveling behind the Equinox also was struck during the crash, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Equinox driver was taken with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus, DeHaven was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries and the Volkswagen driver was not injured, the report stated.

