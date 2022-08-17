At least 92 people have been wrongfully convicted in Ohio since 1990: Here’s the list

Roger Dean Gillispie: First convicted of rape in 1991 but maintained his innocence and was released from prison in 2011 after having the conviction against him vacated. Was declared a wrongfully imprisoned individual late last year after suing the state.

Scott Chessman: Convicted of rape in 2003 and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also required to register annually for 10 years after his release. In 2009, Chessman was indicted for failing to notify officials about a new telephone number. He was convicted of a first-degree felony and was sentenced to three years in prison. On July 9, 2010, the Second District Court of Appeals vacated Chessman’s sentence stating that because “there is no penalty specified for such a failure, there can be no criminal offense.” He settled with the state for for $82,000.

Robert Aldridge and Jennifer Wilcox: The former Huber Heights residents were wrongfully convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges and told it would be 60 years before they would be eligible for parole. Wilcox and Aldridge appealed their convictions and had them overturned in March 1996 — after spending 11 years in prison. The highly sensational case fell apart after it was determined that key information was withheld at trial, testimony was coerced and the state was aware of the possibility that its child witnesses were committing perjury. Three witnesses later recanted as adults.

Tyrone Zinkiewicz: Convicted in 1988 of taking nude photos of a juvenile, but was released after a new trial was ordered in 1992. He said the 17-year-old, who claimed to be an adult, made the allegations only after learning Zinkiewicz had recorded on his answering machine his admission to the rape of a Dayton man. A judge ruled Zinkiewicz’s lawyer should have been allowed to cross-examine the juvenile about the tape

Here’s a look at those people who have been exonerated in Ohio since 1990: