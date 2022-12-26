At least one injured in possible hit-and-run in Dayton

A possible hit-and-run left at least one person injured in Dayton on Monday morning.
Reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Superior Avenue near Salem Avenue was reported at 11:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
At least one person was hurt and taken to Grandview Hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known.
The total amount of people involved and what exactly occurred are not yet known either.
We will update as we learn more.
