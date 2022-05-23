dayton-daily-news logo
Attorney seeks sanity evaluation for Miami County man charged with killing father

Mark Mayor. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jail.

Mark Mayor. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jail.

Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago

A Miami County judge entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Covington man on charges of murder and felonious assault in the May 16 death of his father.

Mark Mayor, 47, appeared in Common Pleas Court for arraignment on the charges issued last week by a county grand jury.

Jack Hemm, a county public defender, said Mayor would stand mute on the charges. He said a request for a sanity and competency evaluation would be filed on Mayor’s behalf.

Mayor is charged in the death of his father, David Mayor, 72, at their Myers Road home. Sheriff’s deputies said David Mayor died after he was stabbed in the chest during a domestic dispute.

Judge Jeannine Pratt entered the not guilty pleas while talking with Mark Mayor via video from the county jail.

Pratt told him he faces a potential penalty, if convicted, of 15 years to life in prison on murder, and two to eight years for felonious assault.

Pratt continued his bail at $1.5 million cash or surety, an amount county Prosecutor Anthony Kendell said he thought was “satisfactory.”

