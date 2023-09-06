Avid Bengals fans: How excited are you for the upcoming season?

It’s been a little more than seven months since the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a tough 23-20 playoff loss. Many predicted at the start of the season that the team would not just go to the playoffs, but make a return trip to the Super Bowl and win it all.

Before the new season starts on Sept. 10 with the Bengals taking on the Cleveland Browns, we’re reaching out to local die-hard Bengals fans to find out what they’re most excited about and how they think the team will do.

