B-52s arrive at Andersen AFB for Bomber Task Force deployment

The bombers, from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, deployed in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. These strategic-deterrence missions reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Deploying as a Bomber Task Force exercises our ability to produce agile, combat power in any location we are needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander. “Our strategic bomber missions demonstrate our always-ready global strike capability. We remain ready to deploy to reach anywhere in the world at any time.”