Baby reportedly injured in morning crash in Dayton

The crash was reported after a vehicle spun out into traffic in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after 7 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Three medics were called to the scene.

One person was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatchers. It’s not clear if it was the baby who was initially reported as being injured or if it was another child. Additional information about injuries was not available at this time.