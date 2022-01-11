Baby reportedly injured in morning crash in Dayton

Multiple medics responded to a crash in Dayton Tuesday morning after a baby was reportedly injured.
The crash was reported after a vehicle spun out into traffic in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after 7 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Three medics were called to the scene.
One person was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatchers. It’s not clear if it was the baby who was initially reported as being injured or if it was another child. Additional information about injuries was not available at this time.
Initial information indicates the vehicle may have hit a pole and that a box truck was also involved in the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
