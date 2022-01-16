Driver killed in single-car crash in Harrison Twp.

One man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Shoup Mill Road just east of Riverside Drive in Harrison Twp.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a red Dodge hatchback was traveling eastbound on Shoup Mill Road around 4:40 p.m. when it lost control in the intersection of Riverside Drive.
The vehicle went left of center, traveling off the left side of the roadway and up a dirt embankment, according to the sheriff’s office.
The car then rolled down the embankment and came to rest on its top. During the sequence of events, the driver and lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
