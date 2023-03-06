BreakingNews
Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne rolls to district title
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bail $1 million, plea not guilty for local man in arson, death of stepfather

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

TROY — Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a St. Paris man charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death of his stepfather.

Seth Z.R. Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty to the felony indictments during arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeannine Pratt explained that the aggravated murder charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison without parole if Johnson is convicted as charged.

Johnson initially was charged with aggravated arson, on allegations that he purposely started a Feb. 12 fire at a Pike Street home in Laura that critically injured Jack Noble, 58. The aggravated murder charge was added after Noble died later in February at Miami Valley Hospital.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Paul Watkins, chief assistant county prosecutor, asked Pratt to set bail to reflect the added charge. The bail, previously set at $500,000, was increased to $1 million cash or surety. If Johnson should post the bail, he would be held on house arrest with GPS monitoring, Pratt said.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 20.

In Other News
1
This Week in Dayton History: An orange opossum, a solar eclipse and...
2
Troy man ID’d in deadly crash into tree
3
Clark County train derailment: Here’s 5 things to know about our...
4
Second Dayton group urges Kettering schools to save 94-year-old...
5
Grocerylane owner fights in court to turn grocery store property into a...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top