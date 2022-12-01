Band, colorguard take top place in Buckeye Invitational

Ethan Fauber, senior drum major for the past two years, said, “This year has been an amazing experience. As the only returning drum major from last season, I have had the wonderful opportunity of teaching the three new drum majors. Before I became a drum major, I played the clarinet in the marching band my freshman and sophomore years.

“My freshman year, we competed at the Ohio State invitational and placed fourth. I was happy with the outcome, but a part of me wanted to work harder than anyone else so that one day I would hold up that champion trophy.

“After the pandemic, marching band got back into full swing. Last year at the OSU invitational and other competitions, we placed very similar to years before. This year was different — because of our mentality and hard work, we were able to surpass our original goal and become the grand champion.

“I can’t remember a better feeling than when I looked at the scorecard after the competition and saw that we had beaten one of the best bands in Ohio. I will never forget the moment when I put my index finger up to my band in the stands, showing them that we had gotten first place. We walked off the field proud of ourselves. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything in the world.”

Also a member of the school’s jazz ensemble, Wind Symphony and pep band, Fauber says “I plan to become a high school band director. My band directors have been an amazing example to me, and I want to be able to do that for someone else one day through my love of music.”

The following weekend, the band members finished their season at the annual Bands of America event in Indianapolis and the OMEA State Marching Band Finals, once again outperforming their goals.

“The students competed with 84 bands from across the U.S., with the goal of finishing in the top 25,” said Marsh-Meyer. “They finished 24th overall, and that was also the band’s highest ever score at a Bands of America event. We concluded our season on Sunday at OMEA State Marching Band Finals, where the band earned straight superior ratings from the judging panel. This is the band’s 33rd consecutive year to receive this rating, the longest streak in OMEA history.”

Contact this writer at virgburroughs@gmail.com.