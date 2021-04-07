Barbershops, salons partner with Premier Health to offer free health screenings

Explore Clinics target underserved communities

Joshua B. Harris, manager at Man Up Barbershop in Huber Heights, said high cholesterol and hypertension are some of the leading causes of death for people of color and using the barbershop for a clinic location would be beneficial as it is the “cornerstone of the community.”

“That would be a great foundation for a location to meet those people and then to introduce to them the health initiative to get them aware or even if they are aware of the facts in regards to health, to get them more involved with regular checkups and direct them to a primary health care provider,” he said.

Patients will check in for their appointment and screenings will follow. After the appointment, a nurse will try to learn what they can of the patients life and heath, including health history and habits. Patients will receive immediate results with advice based on what their screenings show and how to follow up with a doctor.

Narayan said the screenings are designed to take care to patients, not replace checkups with doctors. Some of the things that they are screening for classify as an underlying health condition that the CDC has said makes COVID-19 that much harder to beat if contracted.

“We know that most of our men don’t get their health screenings done so that was one of the conversations that myself and some of the barbers had and we thought that the barbershop would be a great instrument to get that out to the community,” said Marraysha Lindsey, owner of Serenity Salon in Trotwood. “It’s just a great feeling to be able to serve your community in that capacity.”

The mobile clinic screened about 400 people in 2019. In 2020, the clinics purpose was altered to provide COVID-19 testing at the University of Dayton. This year they hope to screen 500 people.

Health care screenings

To make an appointment, call (866) 608-3463. The following dates are available:

Sunday, April 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Man Up Barbershop; 4444 Powell Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Tuesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406

Thursday, April 22, from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. – City Stars Unlimited Barber and Beauty Shop; 1649 North Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417

Saturday, April 24, from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Serenity Salon - Barber Hair Nails; 4628 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45416

Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406 (inside Gem City Market)

Thursday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406 (inside Gem City Market)

Saturday, May 8, from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Deeez Cuttz Barbershop; 2576 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, OH 45426

Friday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Stylzes Barber and Nail Care; 7600 North Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415

Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406

Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Headliners Barbershop; 729 East Main Street, Trotwood, OH 45426

Thursday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406 (inside Gem City Market)

Friday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Serenity Salon - Barber Hair Nails; 4628 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45416

Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Gem City Market; 324 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406

Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Man Up Barbershop; 4444 Powell Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Saturday, June 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – City Stars Unlimited Barber and Beauty Shop; 1649 North Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417