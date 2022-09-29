Bat tests positive for rabies in Miami County

Rabies is rare in people in the U.S., according to Public Health. Only one to three cases are reported annually, with 60,000 Americans getting post-exposure prophylaxis, or rabies shots, each year to prevent infection.

More than 90% of rabies cases reported in the country occur in wildlife. Raccoon, skunks, bats and foxes are the most common carriers. At least seven out of 10 people who die from rabies were infected by bats, according to Public Health.

Bat scratches or bites can be very small, but can still spread rabies. Bats have small teeth and marks can disappear quickly, according to Public Health.

To prevent rabies, Public Health recommends the following: